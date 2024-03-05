Sponsor

Jeffrey Wayne Mitchell, age 62, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 29, 2024, surrounded by his family.

Jeffrey was born on February 16, 1962, in Mena, Arkansas. He was a former Security Guard and member of First Baptist Church DeQueen. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, where he served as Crew Chief. He was a private individual with a great sense of humor. He was a very giving person and willing to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed going to the gun range to fire his pistol with friends and family. In his spare time, Jeff would collect Air Force memorabilia. He was preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Mitchell.

He is survived by his mother, Gail Engh, of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother and sister-in-law, Greg and Melissa Mitchell, of Texarkana, Arkansas; one niece, Courtney Smith and her husband, Brent of Benton, Arkansas; and one nephew, Jason Mitchell of Texarkana, Arkansas; and his fiancée, Rose Dequina, and a host of friends and other relatives.

A private graveside services will be held at a later time.