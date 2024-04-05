A&M-Texarkana Announces New Educational Partnership with State Bank

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana and State Bank have entered a new academic partnership that will allow full-time State Bank employees to take courses at the university at a discounted rate. The partnership was officially launched with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on April 4th on the Texas A&M University-Texarkana campus.

“We are pleased to announce that State Bank is the newest academic partner with Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said university president Dr. Ross Alexander. “As a local bank they are dedicated to the communities they serve and have long been a supporter of A&M-Texarkana. We look forward to serving their employees as they work towards achieving their academic goals.”

“This partnership with Texas A&M – Texarkana is consistent with State Bank’s belief that a strong public education system in the communities it serves is a necessity to better those communities,” said Brock McCorkle, State Bank’s President. “The benefit it provides our team members that attend A&M – Texarkana will help us attract and retain bankers that are integral to exceling as a community bank.”

Under the terms of the new academic agreement all full-time employees of State Bank will receive a tuition discount on all undergraduate, graduate, certificate, or micro-credential programs delivered in-person, online, or through a hybrid format. The agreement also waives the standard application fee. In addition to the tuition discount, any eligible State Bank employee who is a new student at the university will receive the First Flight Scholarship, which gives the new student their first class free if they are enrolled in at least 6 hours at the undergraduate or graduate level.

Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

