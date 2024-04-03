Sponsor

Shirley Ann DeRosa (Anderson), 82, of Texarkana, Texas went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on the Lord’s Day of 31 March 2024. She was born 13 October 1941 in Dekalb, Texas to Herman and Billie Joe Anderson and was the oldest of two daughters.

She was a homemaker for her family and at her core was easy-going, kindhearted, and gentle. She had an infectious smile that garnered the hearts and affection of those around her. She was a devoted and faithful mother who deeply loved her two sons, Donny and Andy, and her sister Paulette. Her heart was made glad by the simplest gestures of kindness and love. She had a fondness for God’s creation, taking much delight in it all, from a painted sky at sunset to the humble hummingbird. A fan of music, there were few tunes that would not get her foot tapping and her hands clapping, and she would rarely pass a turn on the dance floor. She found solace in God’s Word and promises, and though she will be missed in this world we are thankful and comforted that by the grace of God, she has reached her eternal rest through the perfect work of Jesus Christ, upon which she trusted for salvation.

She is preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Viktoriya DeRosa, and nephew Tim Alvarado.

She is survived by Don DeRosa Jr., Andrew DeRosa and Sharon DeRosa, Paulette and Al Alvarado, Erin Toups (Nathan and Riley), Eric and Whitney DeRosa (Grayson and Graeme), Lucy DeRosa, Tony Alvarado, Todd Alvarado, and Don DeRosa Sr.

Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Hwy Nash, TX 75569, and Graveside services at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, 1001 N Kings Highway, Texarkana, TX 75501.