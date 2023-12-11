A&M-Texarkana Forms New Academic Partnership with TexAmericas Center

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced a new partnership with TexAmericas Center (TAC) that will allow center employees, as well as employees of tenant businesses, to receive discounted tuition toward classes at the university. The partnership benefit includes a tuition discount for full-time employees and is applicable to both degree and non-degree-seeking programs. The partnership was finalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on December 8th on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

Details of the new partnership include a 25% tuition discount for eligible employees of TAC and includes those working for businesses located on the TexAmericas Center property. There are currently 21 full-time employees of TAC, with more than 1300 others employed by TexAmericas Center tenants. The tuition discount is applicable to programs of all academic levels, including baccalaureate, graduate, certificate, and micro-credential. Classes are available in face-to-face, online, and hybrid formats, and there is no fee needed to apply. In addition to the 25% discount, any eligible employee who is a new student at the university enrolling in at least six credit hours of undergraduate or graduate coursework is eligible to receive the First Flight Scholarship, which allows them to take their first class free of charge.

“We are excited to forge this partnership with TexAmericas Center to allow greater access to an affordably priced, high quality, yet flexible education for all employees at the center’s site,” said A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “This not only benefits the companies already in our area but highlights for others the university’s commitment to providing educational solutions for the workforces in our region.”

“In today’s talent-based economy, the ability to deliver a workforce skilled for industry needs is arguably the most important incentive that any community can put on the table during a company’s site search,” said TexAmericas Center Executive Director and CEO Scott Norton. “Despite its importance, workforce development is often not carefully planned, measured, or optimized,” Norton continued. “What Texas A&M University- Texarkana is doing will create a local differentiator that sets the Texarkana region apart from other US communities. This incentive will allow us to attract more business and industry to TexAmericas Center and allow existing business and industry to strengthen their current and future workforce.”

“While federal incentives are available nationwide and Texas incentives are available throughout the state, Texas A&M University- Texarkana has created an incentive only available in the Texarkana region,” said Eric Voyles, TAC Executive Vice President and Chief Economic Development Officer. “To access this program, a company must be located here at TexAmericas Center. That creates a Texarkana advantage that benefits the entire region,” Voyles added.

The new partnership is effective immediately, and the benefits can be used for the Spring 2024 semester, which begins in January. Employees wishing to take advantage of the new partnership must meet the admissions standards of the program to which they apply and must remain in good academic standing. For additional information about this and additional academic partnerships please visit the university website at www.tamut.edu/partnerships.

