Line Dancing Class to be Offered at UA Hope-Texarkana

Join the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana for line dancing classes at both the Hope and Texarkana campuses. Whether you’re a beginner or experienced, we have a variety of dances to learn, including the Boot Scootin’ Boogie, Two Step, Cupid Shuffle, and more! Have a boot-stompin’ good time with our energetic instructor and fellow dancers!

Hope Campus Classes: January 9 and 16 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Texarkana Campus Classes: January 23 and 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The cost of the courses is $15 each or $40 for all four classes.

For more information or to register, call 870-722-8568 or email Racie.Poindexter@uaht.edu.

