A&M-Texarkana Moves to All Online Instruction Following Spring Break

In the wake of the continuing spread of COVID-19 and in the interest of the health of the entire Texas A&M University- Texarkana community the university has announced that all classes will be delivered online beginning Monday, March 23rd. All athletic events have been suspended as have all university and non-university events on the TAMUT campus. The university’s spring break was already scheduled for the week of March 16-20.

Students and parents as well as faculty and staff were notified of the change Thursday afternoon via an email from university president Dr. Emily Cutrer. “This was not an easy decision to make, nor was it made lightly,” said Cutrer. “The health and safety of our students and our university family is always our primary concern. While we know this isn’t an easy thing to do, we believe it is the right thing to do at this time.”

The online class delivery will be evaluated on a weekly basis to determine its necessity. TAMUT’s Emergency Management Team will monitor the situation closely and will decide when the time is right to resume traditional instruction.

The TAMUT campus will be closed and most university employees will work remotely. The university police department will continue its normal operational schedule and a small staff of essential personnel will remain to look after facility maintenance as well as food service and student services for a few residence hall occupants who are unable to travel home.

For more information and continued updates please visit the university’s COVID-19 resource page at https://tamut.edu/About/Administration/COVID_19/index.html.

