A&M-Texarkana Names Ryan Wall Director of Athletics

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced that men’s basketball coach Ryan Wall has been named the university’s Director of Athletics. Wall, a former basketball player at Texas Christian University, is in his 6th year at the university where he has been the head coach of the men’s basketball team since its inception.

“We are both pleased and fortunate to announce that Ryan Wall will serve as the university’s Director of Athletics,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “He strives for excellence in everything he does and has a heart for helping student athletes. His love for this university and its student athletes makes Ryan the ideal choice as our athletic department continues to grow and expand both in the number of sports and in facilities.”

“I am deeply honored and excited to have been given the opportunity to lead the athletic program here at Texas A&M University-Texarkana,” said Wall. “My heartfelt thanks goes to Dr. Alexander for his trust and support in this new chapter. My family and I are thrilled to be part of the TAMUT community and are enthusiastic about the promising future that lies ahead for our athletic department and the university as a whole. The vibrant spirit and dedication we’ve encountered here have been truly inspiring. We look forward to continuing to build upon the strong relationships we’ve developed over the past five years and to contributing to a community and institution that we are proud to be a part of. Thank you, Dr. Alexander, and thank you to everyone in our community for your ongoing support and collaboration.”

Wall earned both his bachelor’s degree in communications and his master’s degree in education administration during his time at TCU. Ryan and his wife Krysti have three children- Kendall (7), Rylee (6), and Porter (2), with baby Paxton scheduled to join the starting lineup in November 2024.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

Texas A&M University-Texarkana competes as a member of the NAIA’s Red River Athletic Conference. The university participates in 15 intercollegiate sports including men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, beach volleyball, men’s and women’s cross country, esports, cheerleading, and dance. The department is scheduled to launch men’s and women’s golf, bowling, track and field, and lacrosse in the fall of 2025.

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.

