CHRISTUS Health to Provide Car Seats to Qualified Families in Texarkana Region

Sponsor

In recognition of Trauma Awareness Month in May, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is providing car seats to qualified families as part of the Safe Riders Child Safety Seat Distribution and Education Program.

In partnership with the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the program aims to educate families on the importance of child car seats, which have been shown to reduce the risk of death in a vehicle crash by more than 70%.

“Lack of child safety restraints or improperly restrained infants and children are in the top preventable causes of death and injury to children,” said Lauren Jamison, trauma program manager at CHRISTUS St. Michael. “Improperly installed car seats are just as dangerous as no car seat at all, and we are blessed to be able to provide and install car seats appropriately for those who need it.”

To qualify for a car seat, a family must meet the following requirements:

– Have a vehicle with a working seat belt

– Attend a one-hour class to learn how to use and install the safety seat correctly

– Child must be present to receive a seat

– Expectant mothers should be in their last trimester

Classes are held on an as-needed basis and are conducted by certified car seat technicians.

To register, please call (903) 614-5556.



About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, serving as the area’s only heart care and comprehensive cancer care, is nestled within over 128 acres of oak, pine, and dogwood trees along Interstate 30 in Texarkana, Texas. Its central location in Northeast Texas allows CHRISTUS St. Michael to serve residents of Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System includes a 311-bed acute care hospital, the 50-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, the 43-bed CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta, the W. Temple Webber Cancer Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Imaging Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center, CHRISTUS St. Michael Day Rehabilitation; CHRISTUS St. Michael Wound Care Center;, CHRISTUS St. Michael Outpatient Rehabilitation Center – Atlanta, and more.

