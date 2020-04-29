Arkansas Restaurants Set to Reopen Monday, May 11

Advertisement

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced that Arkansas restaurants can reopen Monday, May 11 for dine-in service.

Restaurants will be limited to 33% capacity. Phase 2 will allow 67% occupancy. No date is yet set for phase 2.

According to Hutchinson tables will have to be at least 6 feet apart.

Hutchinson said that to go and delivery of wine and beer will continue.

3,192 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Arkansas with 1,249 recoveries. 93 people are currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 and there has been 59 deaths.

Further announcement days are listed below.

April 30 – Gyms Decision

May 1 – Beauty and Barber Salon Decision

May 4- Places of Worship & Larger venue Decision

The above are NOT opening dates, rather the announcement date for directives.



