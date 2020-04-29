Arkansas Restaurants Set to Reopen Monday, May 11

Advertisement
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced that Arkansas restaurants can reopen Monday, May 11 for dine-in service.
Restaurants will be limited to 33% capacity. Phase 2 will allow 67% occupancy. No date is yet set for phase 2.
According to Hutchinson tables will have to be at least 6 feet apart.
Hutchinson said that to go and delivery of wine and beer will continue.
3,192 COVID-19 cases are being reported in Arkansas with 1,249 recoveries. 93 people are currently hospitalized in the state due to COVID-19 and there has been 59 deaths.
Further announcement days are listed below.
- April 30 – Gyms Decision
- May 1 – Beauty and Barber Salon Decision
- May 4- Places of Worship & Larger venue Decision
The above are NOT opening dates, rather the announcement date for directives.
