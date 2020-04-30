Prosecutors formally charge man accused of assaulting elderly couple

Advertisement

The Miller County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has formally charged a local man accused of assaulting an elderly couple he was living with last month.

Nickolas Alexander Gaskill, 31, is also accused of threatening the officer who arrested him in the early morning hours of March 26.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Gaskill was intoxicated when his uncle tried to calm him down sometime before 3 a.m. March 26. Gaskill allegedly shoved his uncled into a wall, causing injury to his lip, and then kicked him while he was on the floor, breaking his leg.

During the physical confrontation with his uncle, a woman also living in the apartment on Broad Street in Texarkana, Ark., tried to stop Gaskill. Gaskill allegedly grabbed the woman’s neck and dislocated her shoulder.

Gaskill had fled the scene when Texarkana, Ark., police arrived to assist LifeNet personnel who were treating the alleged victims, both over 60.

The elderly couple had been transported for treatment to a local hospital but Texarkana, Ark., Officer Alan Collins was in his patrol unit writing up a report of the incident when Gaskill allegedly returned, banging on the apartment door. Gaskill allegedly fought with police as they took him into custody.

Gaskill allegedly told the Officer Collins he “saw his face” and would be “gunning for” him on the way to the Miller County jail.

Police notified jail staff that Gaskill suffered minor injuries to his face during the arrest process.

Gaskill has been charged with two counts of domestic battery and a count of terroristic threatening. Each count of domestic battering is punishable by three to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Terroristic threatening is punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

Gaskill’s bail is set at $150,000 and he is ordered to have no contact with either of the alleged victims.

