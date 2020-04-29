Fat Jacks Burglary Suspect Arrested

Advertisement

Texarkana, Ark. Police have arrested a man for allegedly burglarizing Fat Jack Oyster and Sports Bar in Texarkana.

On April 24th TAPD was informed of a burglary at Fat Jack’s. After TXK Today and TAPD posted a photo of the suspect police received numerous tips that the pictured person was Ethan Gibson.

TAPD was able to compare the surveillance video with known photos of Gibson and were able to secure a warrant for his arrest.

Around 4am this morning, a TAPD officer stopped a vehicle in which Gibson was a passenger. He was promptly arrested and taken to the Miller County Jail.

