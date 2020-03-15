Arkansas Schools Closed by Governor

Advertisement

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced that all public schools in Arkansas will be closed for on-site instruction starting Tuesday.

Monday will be an optional day for school districts.

All Texarkana Arkansas School District schools will be closed starting Monday, March 16 through March 30, 2020. Additional information regarding Alternative Method of Instruction(AMI) schoolwork will be sent soon.

Fouke school district will be open Monday but closed Tuesday through March 30.

Advertisement

Genoa will also have school as usual Monday in order for teachers and staff to get instructional materials to students.

All Texarkana, Ark. sports complexes are also closed. This includes Pondexter Sports Complex, Ed Worrell Park, Bramble Field, and the Boys and Girls Club Fields.

Grab-and-go breakfast and lunches will be available March 16 – 20* at two of the TASD campuses:

College Hill Elementary – (200 Artesian) and

North Heights Junior High School – (2118 E. 35 th Street):

Street): Breakfast – 7:00 – 8:30 a.m.

Lunch – 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.