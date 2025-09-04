Sponsor

Cindy Kay Ryan Clevenger, age 78, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2025. She was born on October 6, 1946, in Texarkana, Texas to Cleodelle Smith and Ray Ryan.

She spent her working days having Daycare in her home.

In her free time, she enjoyed being the passenger on her husband’s Harley, going to biker events and spending time with her grandchildren.

She loved butterflies, her favorite color was yellow and #4 was her number. She was totally involved with her grandchildren when they were younger. She will be remembered by her beautiful smile and always telling everyone that they were pretty.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard R. Clevenger; her parents, Ray and Cleodelle Smith Ryan; her twin sister, Esta M. Ryan Gildon and her brother, Charles Glyn Ryan.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Tracy W Delese and Robert S. Delese; her four grandchildren; her brother, Martin Ray Ryan and her niece, Dawn M. Davison (Eason).

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 5, 2025, from 5:00-8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday 6, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Eylau Methodist Cemetery.