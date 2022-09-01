Bicyclist Dies After Being Struck by Car in Gas Station Parking Lot

Advertisement

A Bicyclist has died after being struck by a car in the parking lot of Road Runner in the 4700 block of W. 7th Street. The accident happened about 5:30 p.m Tuesday.

According to Texarkana, Texas Police Department a Camaro was traveling east on W. 7th Street when it struck another vehicle turning into a business. The Camaro continued traveling into the parking lot of Road Runner where it hit 20-year-old Joshua Simpsons who was riding his bicycle. The Camaro also struck another vehicle in the parking lot.

Simpson was transported to the hospital where he died. Only minor injuries were reported in the vehicles.

