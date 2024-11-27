Big Friday for Bowie County Football

Sponsor

Bowie County has four schools playing in round three of the playoffs this year, Pleasant Grove, Liberty Eylau, Texas High, and De Kalb. Games will be available to watch on the NFHS network covered by Texarkana Gameday with a fee. Bubba’s 33 and Lost Pizza will be showing the game.

Liberty Eylau vs. Winnsboro – 2 p.m. Mt Pleasant, Texas

Pleasant Grove vs. Carthage – 2 p.m. Lobo Stadium Longview, Texas

Texas High vs. Port Neches Grove – 7 p.m. Northwestern State University Natchitoches, Louisiana

De Kalb vs. Woodville – 7 p.m. – Henderson, TX