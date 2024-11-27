Funding the Dream: A Workshop for Aspiring and Current Business Owners

Sponsor

Entrepreneurs, small business owners, and lenders are invited to join the Funding the Dream workshop, part of a community workshop series presented by The Assembly Line in partnership with the Northeast Texas SBDC. The Assembly Line, a new business incubator and entrepreneurial community located in Downtown Texarkana, is set to open in the 4th quarter of 2025. This workshop is designed to provide valuable insights into securing funding for your business. Whether you are already in business or exploring the possibility of launching your venture, this event will equip you with the tools and knowledge to navigate the lending process and set your business up for success.

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: The Palm Room at The Lofts at The Grim

302 N Stateline Ave, Texarkana, TX

This two-hour workshop, hosted in the elegant and historic Palm Room, will bring together local business professionals, financial experts, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Attendees will gain:

• Step-by-Step Guidance on Funding: Learn about SBA loan programs, conventional loans, and alternative financing options available to small businesses.

• Expert Advice: Hear from Kristy Couch, SBA Economic Development and Lender Relations Specialist, Corky Strode with State Bank, and Chris Ranniger, lender with Communities Unlimited, a CDFI, who will share practical tips on preparing for the lending process.

• Networking Opportunities: Connect with other local business owners and industry professionals who can provide support and guidance as you grow your business.

Why Attend?

Access to funding is one of the most significant challenges faced by small businesses. This workshop will demystify the funding process, helping you understand what lenders look for, how to prepare a solid business plan, and strategies for securing the financial backing you need to bring your vision to life.

Who Should Attend?

• Established business owners looking to expand.

• Entrepreneurs in the planning stages of launching their business.

• Anyone interested in understanding the financial landscape of small business funding.

Admission is free, but space is limited. Reserve your spot today to ensure your place at this must-attend workshop.

Register now: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/funding-your-dream-a-workshop-for-aspiring-and current-business-owners-tickets-1095449211079?aff=oddtdtcreato

About The Assembly Line

The Assembly Line is more than just a workspace; it’s a launchpad for innovation and entrepreneurial growth in the Ark-La-Tex region. Opening in the 4th quarter of 2025, The Assembly Line will be a hub where entrepreneurs can connect, collaborate, and access the resources they need to thrive.

Here’s what you can expect:

• Collaborative Workspace: A dynamic environment designed to foster creativity and connection, with options for dedicated desks, private offices, and shared workspaces. • Mentorship and Education: Expert guidance and workshops to help you navigate the challenges of starting and growing a business.

• Funding Opportunities: Access to investors and information about funding options, including SBA loans, grants, and alternative financing.

• Community Events: Networking events, workshops, and speaker series designed to connect you with other entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

About the Northeast Texas SBDC

The Northeast Texas Small Business Development Center (SBDC) provides free consulting, training, and resources to help entrepreneurs and small businesses start, grow, and succeed. They offer expert guidance on a variety of topics, including business planning, financing, marketing, and management.

About The Palm Room at The Lofts at The Grim

Located in the heart of Texarkana, The Palm Room offers a sophisticated setting in the historic Lofts at The Grim. Its blend of charm and modern amenities makes it the perfect venue for bringing the local business community together.

