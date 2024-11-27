Sponsor

Herbert Lee Malone, Jr., age 55, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord November 25, 2024.

Lee was born April 29, 1969, in DeWitt, Arkansas and had lived most of his life in Texarkana. He had been a pipefitter and was a caregiver. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Herbert Lee Malone SR.; and his brother, Randy Malone.

Survivors include his mother, Dot Malone of Taylor, Arkansas, one sister, Terri Malone of Texarkana, Arkansas, two brothers, Steven Malone of Texarkana, Arkansas and Dennis Malone of Taylor, Arkansas, and a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Memorial services will be at 4:00 P. M. Friday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Joe Stacks officiating.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3:00 P. M. Friday until service time.