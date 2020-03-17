Boil Water Notice Lifted

Advertisement

The boil water notice has been lifted for the Texarkana area.

On Sunday, March 15, 2020, the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) and the Texarkana Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) required the Texarkana Water Utilities Public Water System to issue a Boil Water Notice to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided ADH and TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of March 17, 2020.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Rick Barton, Water Production Manager and/or Robert Bean, Laboratory Supervisor (903) 798 3850.

