Commercial National Bank Closes Bank Lobbies

Commercial National Bank is closing all of their lobbies. See press release below.

Here at Commercial National Bank of Texarkana, the safety of our customers, employees, friends and family are most important.

In response to recent confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community, CNB Executive Management has taken many safety precautions and will continue to take all necessary steps to maintain a safe and consistent level of banking service to our customers.

Effective March 18th, 2020

Commercial National Bank management will be temporarily closing all of their six lobbies around Texarkana area and directing all transactions to their Drive-Thru lanes, ATMs, Mobile App, and Online Banking channels. Regular Drive Thru hours will apply at each location.

Banking needs that cannot be accommodated in this manner will be available “Appointment Only” by calling 870-773-4561.

Effective March 23rd, 2020

Drive Thru hours of operation will be from 9:00am – 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and 8:30am – 12:00pm on Saturday. The Fouke location will continue their normal Drive Thru hours.

As you restrict exposure to public areas, kind in mind:

CNB’s Online Banking and Mobile Banking App (iPhone and Android) provide the ability to deposit checks, check balances, pay bills, and transfer funds. See www.CNBTXK.com for information.

ATMs are available at each of our locations.

Easy Access Telephone Banking at 870-774-BANK provides real time account information and ability to transfer funds.

Our local bankers are here and available, call us at 870-773-4561 or 903-831-4561.

REMINDER: Fraudsters and Scammers will take advantage of the distraction the Coronavirus has created. Stay vigilant! Be on the lookout for suspicious emails and text messages asking to click on links or provide user names and passwords. CNB employees would never contact you and ask for this information.

Please continue to check www.CNBTXK.com or our Facebook page for updates.

“To do our part in combating the virus, we are temporarily restricting lobby traffic at our locations until further notice in order to protect our customers and our employees. We encourage our customers to use our drive thru, ATM, Mobile, and Online Banking options. “In Bank appointments” are available so please contact us with your banking needs, so we can help you. As always, Texarkana’s Community Bank will do all that is necessary to take care of our customers. We will be here.”

Philip K. Mobley, CEO