Cinemark Closes Theaters Nation Wide

According to Cinemark theaters they are temporarily closing all U.S. theatres, beginning Wednesday, March 18.

“To prioritize the health and safety of our guests, employees and communities, Cinemark has made the incredibly difficult decision to temporarily close our U.S. theaters, beginning tomorrow, March 18. Check cinemark.com for updates, and we look forward to welcoming you to the movies again soon.”

For the latest on all closings in Texarkana visit https://txktoday.com/featured-2/texarkana-covid-19-closures/



