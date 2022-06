Advertisement

The Bowie County Dive Team and Texas Game Wardens have recovered the body of 31-year-old Muhammad Usman Amjad who drown in Lake Wright Patman Sunday evening.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, Amjad was a passenger on a jet ski and was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time.

According to Hervey the body was discovered using a side scan sonar.

