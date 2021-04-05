Burlington Opening This Week in Texarkana

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX, APRIL 5, 2021 – Burlington Stores, the national retailer delivering amazing deals to customers every time they shop, is opening a new store in Texarkana. This will bring the total number of locations in the state to 87. Burlington Stores provide fantastic values on fabulous finds for the entire family and the home. With fresh affordable products arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into Burlington.

According to a sign on the door, the store will be open on Tuesday, April 6 with a grand opening set for Friday, April 9, 2021.

“We are thrilled to open a new Burlington in Texarkana, providing employment opportunities and offering the community great values on brand name merchandise for the entire family and home,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “Whether they’re looking for brand name clothing, stylish home décor items, baby products, or everyday essentials, customers will discover fantastic bargains on new merchandise arriving regularly.”

Burlington’s new location features a fresh design that creates a clean and simple shopping experience for customers, making it easy to navigate and find fantastic merchandise at amazing prices. In the new location, customers will enjoy a wide selection of items including ladies’ apparel and accessories, menswear, children’s clothing, footwear, everything for baby, home décor, gifts for every occasion, pet needs, and essential items – all at fabulous bargains.

GRAND OPENING DETAILS & GIVEAWAYS

Opening date: April 9, 2021

Address: 3323 Mall Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503

Store hours: Mon-Sunday: 7AM-12AM

On Friday, April 9, following the ribbon cutting ceremony (at 6:45 AM) celebrating the new store and highlighting Burlington’s local community commitment, the first 100 customers, 18 years or older, will receive a $5 Burlington gift card, no purchase necessary.

On Saturday, April 10, customers will receive a free Burlington umbrella at the Grand Opening location, while supplies last, no purchase necessary.