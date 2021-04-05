Advertisement

Raymond Eugene Anstead, age 83, of Texarkana, Texas, died Saturday, April 3, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Anstead was born October 12, 1937 in Overton, Texas. He was a retired Quality Control Engineer with Ericson Telecommunication and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion and a Christian. Early in his career, Raymond worked with NASA on the Apollo Space Project and the Sky Lab. Raymond was a strong-willed individual who was very opinionated on certain issues. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Deborah Anstead.

He is survived by his children, Ray Anstead and his wife Cheryl of Texarkana, Arkansas; Cheryl Harrison and her husband John of Dickinson, Texas; Sylvia Jaspers and her husband Ron of Genoa, Arkansas; Tim Anstead and his wife Gretchen of Omaha, Nebraska; seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

A private memorial service will be held Friday, April 9, 2021 at The Retreat at Kenwood and burial will be in Oak Bluff Cemetery in Port Neches, Texas at a later time.