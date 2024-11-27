Caddo Area Council Boy Scouts Partner with Bramlett, Beans, & Cornbread for Scouting for Food Drive

Sponsor

The Caddo Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, proudly partnered with the Bramlett, Beans, & Cornbread annual food drive to help fight hunger in the Texarkana community. Over 400 dedicated Scouts participated in this year’s Scouting for Food campaign, resulting in the collection of approximately 16,500 pounds of food.

Half of the donations went to Bramlett, Beans, & Cornbread, which provides holiday meal baskets to families in need. The remaining food was distributed to local organizations, including:

 Harvest Regional Food Bank

 Williams Memorial Food Bank

 THS Food Pantry

 Randy Sams Outreach Shelter

 AHS Pig Pantry

 Community Kitchen

 The Mission

“This partnership highlights the power of community,” said L.J. Henson, Scout Executive of the Caddo Area Council. “Our Scouts worked tirelessly to ensure families across Texarkana can enjoy a meal this holiday season.”

The Caddo Area Council extends heartfelt gratitude to its partners, including Graphic Packaging International, Farmers Bank & Trust, City of Texarkana, Arkansas, and the United Way of Greater Texarkana, for their support in making this year’s effort a success.

Mark your calendars! Bramlett, Beans, & Cornbread will host its annual fundraiser on December 5, 2025, at 11:00 AM at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center. For just $5 or a donation of non-perishable food items, attendees can enjoy delicious beans & cornbread while supporting this important cause.

Together, the Caddo Area Council, Bramlett, Beans, & Cornbread, and the Texarkana community are making a significant impact in the fight against hunger.

