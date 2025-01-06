Sponsor

Pamela Gail Kindley, age 62, of Queen City, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, in Texarkana, Texas. Born on November 22, 1962, in Baumholder, Germany, to Riley and Mary Snyder.

Pamela was a dedicated Sales Representative and Substitute Teacher. In her leisure time, she found joy in riding motorcycles, fishing, visiting Galveston beach, country dancing, and cherishing moments with her grandbabies and fur babies. A former member of the Bikers Against Child Abuse Motorcycle Club, Pamela was known for her kindness and warrior spirit, always standing up for her loved ones. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, memaw, aunt, and friend, remembered for her feisty and outspoken nature, yet fierce love.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Riley and Mary Snyder.

She is survived by her husband Terry Kindley of Queen City, Texas; sons T. J. Kingley, Cody Resecker, Kenny Resecker and wife Sam; daughter Laura Thomas and husband Daniel; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Garden in Nash, Texas, with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating. Interment will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Garden under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.