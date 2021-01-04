COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Texarkana Area Exceed 15% of Hospital Capacity

TEXARKANA, TX— Bowie County Judge Bobby Howell received notification Saturday, January 2, 2020 from Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of Texas Department of State Health Services, notifying him that COVID-19 hospitalizations in Trauma Service Area F have exceeded 15% of capacity for at least seven consecutive days.

According to Executive Order GA-32 signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in October, due to COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeding 15% for at least seven days, elective procedures must stop, bars will close, and restaurants will operate at 50% capacity until COVID-19 hospitalizations remain under 15% capacity for seven consecutive days.

This order applies to all the counties in TSA-F, including Bowie, Cass, Delta, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River and Titus.

Texas DSHS reports 220 new cases in Bowie County since Monday, December 27, 2020 for a total of 3,102 positive COVID-19 cases, with 124 deaths. The Department of State Health Services is reporting 664 active cases currently in Bowie County.

