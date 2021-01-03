Emma Jean Latham

Advertisement

Emma Jane Latham, age 74, of Hooks, Texas passed away on January 2, 2021 in a local hospital.

Ms. Latham was born on January 4, 1946 in Pittsburg, Texas to her parents John and Lorene Watson. She is preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Lathan Watson.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Shelly Pope and husband Brandon of Hooks, Texas, Julliette Griffin of Nash, Texas, Bryan Sullivan and wife Jennifer of Forrest Grove, Oregon, Steven Reed and wife Tammy of Avonmore, Pennsylvania; eleven grandchildren; one sister, Myrna Ferguson and husband David of Pittsburg, Texas; and one sister-in-law, Erna Mae Latham Leary, Texas.

The family will be welcoming family and friends at their home from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on January 4, 2021.

Shelly and Brandon Pope: 201 Camelia Hooks, Texas 75561

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

