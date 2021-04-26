Drowning at Lake Wright Patman Being Investigated

Advertisement

Sunday at approximately 4:30 p.m. Texas Game Wardens assigned to Bowie and Cass County responded to a possible drowning at Lake Wright Patman.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, on arrival Wardens recovered the body of a white male from the lake. The victim was located by other boaters.

The victims boat was recovered by another boater. The cause of the accident/drowning is still under investigation.

According to Hervey, the victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

