Curtis Lee Crockett was born in Ogden, Arkansas to James A. Crockett and Pearlie M. Simmon Crockett. He is number six of nine children. He attended elementary school in Ogden Arkansas and graduated high school from Little River Training High School in Ashdown Arkansas.

Curtis worked at Day & Zimmerman Long Star Company in Texarkana, TX. He was drafted into the Army where he stayed for two years. After the military he returned to Day & Zimmerman Company for approximately three months before he quit.

March 26, 1973, he started working for The International Paper Company (IP) as a Powerhouse Operator, the highest paying job in the mill. His badge number was 0844. Today the badge numbers are several hundreds above 4,000.

After retirement Curtis, loved bowling, working on old cars and going to the race track.

He became a member of New Canaan Baptist Church in Ogden, Arkansas and was Sunday School Superintendent.

Preceded in Death By: James A. Crockett (father), Pearlie M.. Crockett (mother), Wilbert L. Crockett (brother), Curtis Crockett, Jr. (son), Diedre Hawkins (niece), Cassandra Crockett (niece)

Left to cherish his memory his wife: Caffie Peoples Crockett; A daughter-in-law: Tyanglia Crockett, Dallas, TX; Two Granddaughters: Mahagani Crockett and Makinsi Crockett, Dallas, TX; Two brothers: Gouvaniel Crockett (Beverly), Killeen, TX and James F. Crockett (Irma), Brownstown, MI; Five sisters: Alice Crockett and Irene Fields, Ogden, AR, Mary Crockett, Hansen Hills, CA, Brenda Crockett Tate (Carey) Little Rock, CA and Kay Crockett Green, North Hills, CA; An aunt: Addie Landers, Hereford, TX; A non-biological son: Wayne Mathewis, Texarkana, TX. Along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Friday, August 9, 2024 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th Street Texarkana, AR. 71854. Graveside Service Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM Ware Cemetery Domino, Texas.