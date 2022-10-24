Early Voting Begins Monday

Advertisement

Early voting for the 2022 midterm elections begins on Monday, October 24.

Early voting continues through Friday, November 4 for Bowie County and Monday, November 7 for Miller County. Tuesday, November 8 is voting day for both counties.

Miller County, Arkansas Voting Locations

Visit Ballotpedia and provide your address to view a sample Miller County ballot.



Bowie County, Texas Voting Locations

Visit Bowie County Elections to view sample ballots for your location. Bowie county residents can vote at any location in the county.

