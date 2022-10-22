Advertisement

Brad Michael Morgan of Texarkana Texas died Tuesday, October 18th, 2022.

Brad was born February 27th, 1971 in Texarkana, Texas. He was a 1990 graduate of Hooks High School before serving in the United States Navy. Brad loved music and helping other people in times of need. He loved his family heavily and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife Janet Morgan; his daughter Cecilia Anne; his son Brad Morgan Jr. all of Texarkana, Texas; His parents, Doris and Greg Faught of Hope Arkansas, and Gary Morgan of Marshall, Texas; as well as an entire church family and friends.

Advertisement

His memorial service will be on Thursday, October 27th, 2022 held at Liberty Eylau Baptist Church on Lake Drive; memorial services will begin at 1pm.