Texas High School Art Student’s Work to be Featured at State Capitol

Chloe Alzaga, Texas High School freshman art student, has had her work selected to be part of the Texas Arts Education Association (TAEA) Youth Art Month Exhibit. Alzaga’s art is one of 100 selected from across the state to be part of the display.

The 2020 exhibit will begin with a display in the Lower Rotunda of the Texas State Capitol Building from March 1-7 and continuing on March 8-28 in the Bob Bullock Texas State History Museum.

Alzaga’s art is a vivid mixed-media self-portrait portraying the struggles of high school life and how overwhelming extracurricular activities can be with the added stress of school work. “Being in multiple activities can bring on a lot of stress,” said Alzaga. “Ideas can be muddled and confusing as they are complex in design. The beauty within people is the complexity and our flaws, such as stress.”

Alzaga will be honored during the Youth Art Month Celebration & Reception in Austin on March 22.

