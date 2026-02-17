Early Voting Begins Tuesday for 2026 Primary Elections in Bowie County and Miller County

SPONSOR

Early voting for the 2026 primary elections kicks off Tuesday, February 17 in both Bowie County, Texas and Miller County, Arkansas, giving area voters nearly two weeks to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on March 3.

With contested races at every level, from the U.S. Senate down to local justice of the peace seats, election officials on both sides of the state line are encouraging voters to take advantage of early voting to avoid potential lines on Election Day.

Where and When to Vote Early

Bowie County, Texas

Early voting runs Tuesday, February 17 through Friday, February 27 at three locations:

Bowie County Courthouse — 710 James Bowie Dr., New Boston

Southwest Center (ABC Room) — 3222 W. 7th St., Texarkana

Cross Pointe Baptist Church (Gym) — 3130 University Ave., Texarkana

Hours:

Feb. 17–20: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 21 (Saturday): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 22 (Sunday): 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 23–27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bowie County voters may vote at any of the three early voting locations regardless of their precinct.

Miller County, Arkansas

Early voting runs Tuesday, February 17 through Monday, March 2 at one location:

American Legion Building — 525 East Broad Street, Texarkana, AR

Hours:

Monday–Friday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday (Feb. 21 & 28): 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting ends at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 2

What to Bring: Voter ID Requirements

Texas voters must present one of seven accepted forms of photo ID: Texas driver’s license, Texas Election Identification Certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas handgun license, U.S. military ID with photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, or U.S. passport (book or card).

IDs may be expired up to four years for voters ages 18–69, or expired any length of time for voters 70 and older. Voters without an acceptable photo ID may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and present an alternative form of ID such as a utility bill or voter registration certificate. For more information, visit VoteTexas.gov.

Arkansas voters must present a photo ID such as: an Arkansas driver’s license, U.S. passport, employee ID from a government agency, U.S. military ID, Arkansas voter verification card with photo issued by the county clerk, student ID from an Arkansas public college or university, or a public assistance ID card with photo issued by Arkansas or the federal government.

Voters without an accepted ID can still cast a ballot and have until noon on the Monday following the election to present acceptable identification to the county clerk.

What’s on the Ballot

Voters on both sides of the state line will see a full slate of primary races. In Texas, the primary is open — voters do not have to be registered with a party but must choose either the Republican or Democratic ballot. In Arkansas, voters also choose a party ballot at the polls. Voters in both states can only vote in one party’s primary.

Key Bowie County Races

The Republican U.S. Senate primary features incumbent Sen. John Cornyn facing a crowded field that includes Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt. On the Democratic side, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett and state Rep. James Talarico lead the field.

Gov. Greg Abbott faces multiple Republican challengers, while the Democratic primary features a large field including Chris Bell and state Rep. Gina Hinojosa.

Locally, contested Bowie County races include the County Commissioner seats in Precincts 2 and 4, State Rep. District 1 between Josh Bray and Chris Spencer, and the Criminal District Attorney race between incumbent Jerry D. Rochelle and First Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp.

View Sample Bowie County Republican Ballot

View Sample Bowie County Democratic Ballot

Key Miller County Races

The Miller County Judge race is drawing the most attention locally. With incumbent Cathy Hardin Harrison running for Arkansas Secretary of State, seven candidates are vying for the top county post, the most county judge candidates of any county in the state, according to the Association of Arkansas Counties. The Republican primary includes Joshua Fortune, Steven Green, Donald Letterman, Danny Lewis, Lynn McDowell, and Christopher Redfearn. Democrat Ulysses Brewer is running unopposed on his party’s ballot.

Incumbent Sen. Tom Cotton faces two Republican challengers, youth pastor Micah Ashby and Arkansas State Police trooper Jeb Little. Lewisville Mayor Ethan Dunbar and farmer Hallie Shoffner are competing for the Democratic nomination. Harrison’s bid for statewide office sets up a three-way Republican primary for Secretary of State with state Sen. Kim Hammer and veteran Bryan Norris.

Incumbent County Clerk Stephanie Harvin faces challenger Sheila Sinyard in the Republican primary, and several Justice of the Peace seats and Fouke School District Board positions are also contested.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is running unopposed in the Republican primary. The Democratic primary features state Sen. Fred Love and business owner Supha Xayprasith-Mays.

New Arkansas Voting Laws to Know

Arkansas voters should be aware of several new laws taking effect this election cycle. Voters can now update their registration information on Election Day, for example, if they have moved to a new county. Anyone assisting a voter at the polls must now be at least 18 years old and must present photo ID and sign paperwork. Absentee ballot voters must now have an adult witness sign their voter statement under Act 846 of 2025.

Additionally, all Arkansas school board elections now take place during primary elections in even-numbered years.

Important Remaining Deadlines

Bowie County, Texas:

Early Voting: Feb. 17 – Feb. 27

Mail Ballot Application Deadline: Feb. 20 (received, not postmarked)

Election Day: March 3, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Runoff (if needed): May 26

View Bowie County Election Day Polling Sites.

Miller County, Arkansas:

Early Voting: Feb. 17 – March 2

Election Day: March 3, 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Runoff (if needed): March 31

View Miller County Election Day Polling Sites.

Check Your Registration

Voters who are unsure of their registration status can verify online. Texas voters can use the “Am I Registered?” tool at VoteTexas.gov. Arkansas voters can check their status at VoterView.

The voter registration deadline for both states has already passed. Unregistered voters will need to wait for a future election.

For a complete list of every candidate on the ballot in Bowie and Miller counties, see our full 2026 Primary Election guide.