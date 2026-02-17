UA Hope-Texarkana Offers Basic Car Maintenance Course in March

SPONSOR

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host a basic car maintenance course on Saturday, March 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on the Hope campus.

The class is designed for beginners and will cover essential knowledge and hands-on tips to help extend a vehicle’s lifespan, improve safety, and reduce repair costs.

Participants will learn how to identify common vehicle components, understand routine maintenance needs, and perform simple checks. The course will also cover recognizing warning signs, communicating effectively with mechanics, and making informed decisions about vehicle care.

SPONSOR

Students will learn to change a tire, replace windshield wipers, recognize warning lights, and other basic maintenance tasks.

The course costs $40 per student. To register, visit https://uahopetexarkana.coursestorm.com/.

For questions, contact Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or 870-722-8162.