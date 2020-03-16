First Case of COVID-19 Reported in Bowie County

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, TX- The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Bowie County, TX has been identified.

Presumptive positive means that the person has tested positive for the virus with a test done at the state or local level. Currently, presumptive positive cases must have sample undergo confirmatory testing at the CDC.

According to a press release, officials are awaiting confirmation from the Texas Department of State Health Services. More details will be released as they become available.

The Bowie County/City of Texarkana, TX Emergency Operations Center has been opened and will operate Monday through Friday, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The public telephone number is (903) 255-5560.

All Arkansas Schools are currently closed. Pleasant Grove ISD in Texarkana has also closed for two weeks.

For the latest on COVID-19 closures in Texarkana see – https://txktoday.com/featured-2/texarkana-covid-19-closures/

