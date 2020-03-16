Pleasant Grove Closes All Schools

Advertisement

Out of an abundance of caution in regards to COVID-19, Pleasant Grove ISD will be closed March 17-27, 2020 with the potential of a longer extension. Pleasant Grove ISD will finish today, Monday, March 16, as normal. All school activities and events will be suspended beginning Tuesday, March 17. The district is making arrangements for food services and educational plans for students and will communicate these as they are finalized.

While the district is closed, Pleasant Grove ISD essential personnel for this evolving situation will continue to consult with local and state health authorities. For additional information in regards to district reopening, continue to closely monitor communication through pgisd.net, the SchoolMessenger email notification system, and the Pleasant Grove Independent School District Facebook page.

