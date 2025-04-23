Sponsor

Patricia “Pat” Peters, age 75, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went peacefully home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, April 21, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Pat was born August 20, 1949, in Hedley, Texas, one of five children to Ed and Jeannette Floyd. She was preceded in death by her parent’s Ed and Jeannette Floyd, Gene Floyd (brother), and Janice Alexander (sister).

As a long-time resident of Texarkana and member of First United Methodist Church Arkansas, Pat held many roles in her life, but her most cherished roles were wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her home echoed “love” and was a constant gathering place for family and friends with food, laughter, and fellowship.

She is survived by her husband Eddie of 55 years, son William and Joanna Peters of Tyler, Texas, and daughter Michelle and Christopher Sorce of Gallatin, Tennessee, Jill Weaver of Tyler, Texas, Chance (grandson) and Emily Peters of Troup, Texas, Emily (grandaughter) and Brandon Vittitow of Flint, Texas, and four great grandchildren Willie, Chandler, Colseon, and Lanie Mae. Additional family members include Janie Hicks (sister) and Larry, Jerry (brother) and Kim Floyd, Gary Alexander ( brother-in-law) along with numerous nieces and nephews.

The family also recognizes and thanks special friends that added so much to Pat’s life – The Thomason, Whitehead, Curtis, Church, Thomas, and Merrill families.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, 4801 Parkway Dr., Texarkana, Arkansas 71854. Graveside service will follow the visitation at 11:30 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Rev. Jaimie Alexander officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the First United Methodist Church – Arkansas, 400 E. 6th Street, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.