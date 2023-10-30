Freeze Warning from Midnight Tonight

Sponsor

A freeze warning is in effect from Midnight tonight until 8 a.m Tuesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees are expected.

The freeze warning is in effect for portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas.



Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.