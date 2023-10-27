Texarkana Halloween Weekend Event, Music and Show Guide

Highlighted Event: The Rocky Horror Picture Show, Friday Night at The Perot
Live Weekend Music:
Friday Night:
Fat Jacks- Lane Bricker
Twisted Fork- Blackstrapp
La Fogata- Anthony Price
1923 Banana Club- “Before the Show Blues” with Cedric Watson before Mr. Joe Jack Moorhead as The Phantom
Saturday Night:
Fat Jacks- Rewind
Twisted Fork- Trivia
La Fogata- John French
1923 Banana Club-Mr. Joe Jack Moorhead as The Phantom
67 Landing- Trey Lewis
Whiskey River Country- Dusty Rose Band
Upcoming Events:
Perot Theater Upcoming Events & Ticket Information:
October 27th- Rocky Horror Picture Show
November 4th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks II: Jupiter
November 10th- Lee Greenwood American Spirit Tour
November 18th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS I: Home Alone Live in Concert
November 24th- Sara Evans “Go tell it on the mountain” Christmas Tour
December 10th- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS II: Christmas at the Perot
February 3rd, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks III: Voices of Power
March 9th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra Masterworks IV: Transfigured Night
April 6th, 2024- Texarkana Symphony Orchestra POPS III:Dark Side of The Moon: A Pink Floyd Tribute
TRAHC Exhibits
TRAHC, Texarkana Museums System, and TXK 150 are happy to hold From Their Texarkana to Our Texarkana: A Reimagining of Photographic Images! This exhibition is in celebration of Texarkana’s Sesquicentennial. These fifteen selected artists will be paired with a photo from the Museums System archive to then reimagine in their own way! The exhibition opens on September 19 and runs through November 25.
Upcoming Downtown Events:
Universal Vibe Festival
Saturday, November 4th from 12PM-10PM located at E Front St., Texarkana, AR
Texarkana Arts & Historic District Upcoming Events
Design Downtown Regional Art Contest Hosted by the City of Texarkana, Texas
Design Downtown Regional Art Contest to be held this fall in downtown Texarkana. Residents of Miller, Bowie, and Cass counties will be able to submit renderings of a downtown Texarkana building, public space, or stretch of property in the Arts & Historic District from September 1st through November 3rd. The winner will receive local recognition, and have their submissions displayed in various locations downtown, and prints will be made for the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule, which will be buried on December 8th of this year.
Food Truck Fridays
Your favorite Fridays are BACK! Enjoy your pick of a great lunch or dinner in downtown Texarkana from local food trucks. This year, Food Truck Fridays will have three lunch days and three date nights for the entire community to enjoy, with multiple food trucks at each event. We invite you to come out and enjoy local cuisine and maybe even find a tasty new favorite!
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Downtown Live
Hosted by Main Street Texarkana
6-9pm on the second Friday of every month. Our downtown galleries, Joseph Raymond Fine Art and The Gallery at 1894, along with several downtown boutiques and retail businesses, stay open later to meet you! Come and enjoy artists producing unique art live, meet the artists behind the masterpieces hanging in the galleries, enjoy live music and entertainment, do some shopping and stop at one of our downtown restaurants for dinner before or after. This event is family friendly and free to the public.
Seussical- Hosted by the Silvermoon Children’s Theatre (October 26-29)
The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many “thinks.” Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant. Seussical is fun for the whole family! For more information visit: silvermoonkids.com