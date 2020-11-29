Freeze Warning Issued for Texarkana

Advertisement

A freeze warning has been issued for the Texarkana area from midnight tonight until 9 a.m. Monday morning.

Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are expected.

The warning encompasses portions of southeast Oklahoma, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. Generally speaking, for all counties along and just south of the I-30 corridor.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

