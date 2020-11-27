Advertisement

Cathy Jane Murphy, 72, of Texarkana, Texas passed away November 26, 2020. She was born May 9, 1948 in Manila, Arkansas to Edward Valentine Sikes and Virgie Briley Sikes Miller.

She was a caregiver, school teacher, an ordained Assemblies of God minister, and musician. Cathy loved to play the bass. She taught school at Twin City Baptist and Emanuel Christian Academy.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, a step son Ridgell Lee Murphy, Jr, a brother, Kenneth Lee Briley, son in law Richard Wayne Olive, and a granddaughter, Jennifer Suzanne Gardner.

Advertisement

She leaves behind her husband, Ridgell Lee Murphy, Sr of Texarkana, Texas; daughters, Oretha Lynn Olive of Genoa, Arkansas, Gina Suzanne Yeman and husband Mark of Texarkana, Texas, RoSharron Leigh-Marie Prihoda and husband Matthew of Texarkana, Texas; two sisters, Doris Jean Cozart and husband Jerry of Pocahontas, Arkansas, Evahlea Blansett and husband Carl of Imboden, Arkansas; 8 Grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Texarkana Funeral Home.

Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Calvary Assembly of God Church with Rev. Matthew Prihoda and Rev. Josh Lee will be officiating. Burial will follow at Eylau Methodist Cemetery.

Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Cathy Jane Murphy, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.