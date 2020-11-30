Advertisement

Jackie Randall “Randy” Buchanan, 64, of Hooks, Texas passed away November 26, 2020. Mr. Buchanan loved football, baseball, and fishing. He was a fan of the Hooks High School Hornets, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Texas Rangers. He got lots of enjoyment from listening to Keith Schutte announcing football games for the Texas High Tigers.

He is preceded in death by his parents Pauline and Ed Walton, his grandparents Icie and Alec Baker, his uncles Travis Thomas and Waylon Thomas, and a cousin Paul Thomas.

He is survived by his brother Donald Buchanan, his aunts Wanda Thomas and Margaret Thomas, and his cousins Donna Hayes, Rhonda Sheffield and her husband Donald, and Jeffery Thomas.

Advertisement

Graveside Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Tuesday December 1, 2020 at Myrtle Springs Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made to Toys for Tots in honor of Mr. Randy Buchanan.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Randy Buchanan, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.