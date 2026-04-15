Texas High School Celebrates Six Tiger Athletes on Spring Signing Day

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Texas High School proudly celebrated the achievements of six outstanding student-athletes during the school’s Spring Signing Day ceremony held on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. The event marked an exciting milestone as these athletes signed their letters of intent to continue both their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Surrounded by family members, friends, coaches, and teammates, the student-athletes representing soccer, softball, swimming, football, and baseball were recognized for their dedication, perseverance, and commitment to excellence in the classroom and on the field.

Signing Athletes Include:

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Daveon Webb-DeRamcy (#2) – Boys Soccer – Texas A&M University–Texarkana ● Sydney Woods (#15) – Softball – Regis University

Lili LeFors – Swimming – Ouachita Baptist University

Roman Wyatt (#12) – Football – Texas A&M University–Texarkana

Coy Ward – Swimming – Centenary College of Louisiana

Zabre Turner (#7) – Baseball – Wiley College

Coach Gerry Stanford, TISD Athletic Director, shared his pride in the student-athletes, stating, “We are proud to celebrate these student-athletes as they take the next step in their academic and athletic journeys. Each of these individuals represents the dedication, character, and work ethic that define Texas High athletics. Their commitment both on and off the field sets a strong example for those who follow.”

The Spring Signing Day ceremony was filled with moments of celebration, as each athlete officially signed, marking the culmination of years of hard work and determination. The event reflects Texas High School’s ongoing commitment to developing well-rounded student-athletes who are prepared to succeed at the next level.

Texarkana ISD congratulates these athletes and their families on this achievement and looks forward to their continued success in college and beyond.