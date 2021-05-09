Doris Louise Robinson

Advertisement

Preceded in death:

Husband: Charles Robinson

Mother: Ruby Ponder Father: LeRoy Martin

Brothers: Loyd and James Martin.

Granddaughter: Brynlee Sharon Green

Brother: Charlie and Ramona Martin

Daughters: Shelia and Larry Hall, Sharon and Tim Stuthard

Son: Terry Robinson

Grandchildren: 6

(Kim, Brad, Sabrina, Terry Nicole, Mariah, Sade)

Great Grandchildren: 6

A large number of neice’s and nephews.

Mother loved her family and friends by cooking for them. She was famous with family for her recipes and big family dinners. She enjoyed making everyone laugh to include family and friends. She enjoyed keeping communication lines open. She loved to visit on the phone and in person with family and friends.

She was often the fun and joy of any group she was in. She had a vital relationship with Jesus and often prayed for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude.