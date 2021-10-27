Texarkana College Congratulates McGary and Williams for Honors Received at Annual NAACP Freedom Fund Awards Banquet

Advertisement

Texarkana College congratulates Derrick McGary, vice president of the TC Board of Trustees, and Lee Williams, III, executive director of retention, student success, and EOC, for their recognition from the Greater Texarkana Branch of the NAACP at their annual Freedom Fund Awards Banquet. The event was held virtually on October 23, 2021, with the theme of “Fighting Forward Toward Justice, Equality, and Change.” The Branch recognized eight individuals for their professional and personal contributions and achievements toward achieving the mission of the NAACP. Mr. Derrick McGary received the Dr. Calvin Rolark Business and Economic Award, and Mr. Lee Williams, III, received the A.E. Alton Educational Award.

About the Awards:

Dr. Calvin Rolark Business and Economic Award: This award recognizes the progress of individuals who understand that without financial freedom our gains in Civil Rights are marginal at best. There are several roads one must take to truly be free.

A.E. Alton Educational Award: A. E. Alton was a prolific educator and community leader in the Texarkana area. Alton inspired dreams and helped thousands reach their full potential. In honor, the NAACP recognizes community leaders who work in the field of education.

