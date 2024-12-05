Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics and Engineering Elementary School Rates as #1 in Elementary Mathematics in Texas in the U.S. News and World Report

Sponsor

Texarkana ISD is excited to share that Martha and Josh Morriss Math and Engineering Elementary has been recognized as the number one elementary mathematics program in Texas according to the latest rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Additionally, the school achieved an impressive third place in reading proficiency among Texas elementary schools.

Principal Lauren Pilgreen expressed her pride in the achievement, stating, “We are thrilled to be recognized as the top school for mathematics by U.S. News. This ranking reflects the hard work and dedication of our students, staff, and the entire community. It is a testament to the academic excellence we strive for every day.”

The rankings evaluated 105,093 pre-K, elementary and middle schools across the country, scoring Morriss at an impressive 98 out of 100. Key factors contributing to this score included proficiency in math and reading, state assessment results, and socioeconomic demographics. Morriss scored in the 99th percentile based on these comprehensive metrics.

U.S. News & World Report noted, “The top-ranked schools are all high-achieving and have succeeded at educating all their students,” highlighting the commitment to excellence that defines Morriss Elementary.

This recognition not only celebrates the school’s academic achievements but also underscores the collaborative efforts of educators, students, and parents in creating a supportive learning environment.

For more information about Martha and Josh Morriss Math and Engineering Elementary, please visit https://www.txkisd.net or contact Lauren Pilgreen at 903-791-6875. Applications are now being accepted for the 2025-2026 Kindergarten class. The deadline to apply is January 10, 2025. Online application available at https://morriss.txkisd.net/kindergarten-enrollment.

