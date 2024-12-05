Sponsor

John Melvin Massey, age 84, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 26, 2024, at his home with his wife Betty by his side. He was born on September 5,1940, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Aubrey and Ruby Massey.

Mr. John M. Massey retired after more than 30 years as a Systems Engineer with the National Security Agency. In his free time, he liked to paint, gaming miniatures and play strategic games with them. He and Betty also liked to travel in their RV to places around the country. He was also a big Redskins/Commanders fan for over 50 years. He had to play part-time auto mechanic to keep everyone’s vehicles running. He was a skilled carpenter and enjoyed working with his hands. John was also a member of a local D.C. miniature gaming group and the Tidewater Crabs GMC club.

John served in the U.S. Air Force from 1960 to 1964, where he served at Andrews Air Force Base, in Maryland. His family describe him as being quiet, creative, exceptionally organized, industrious and highly intelligent, with a good sense of humor. He was a wonderful, loving and giving husband, father, step-father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend to those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Ruby Massey, his sister Sandra Massey, and his step-daughter Linda D. Lesh.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 56 years, Betty J. Massey, brothers William M. (Martha) Massey and Charles R. (Diane) Massey. His children; Carol E. (Richard, deceased) Crites, and John P. (Merideth) Massey. His Step-Children Vicki M.A. (Patrick) Thomas, Cindy J. (Barry) Schwiesow, Michael D. Lesh, Sharon L. (Reuben) Tallet, and Iris K. Lesh. His grand children; Matthew B. Fortney, Alexander R. Fortney, Robert J. Fortney, Timothy Crites, Penny Massey, Ally P. Massey, Gary A. (Sarah) Chaney, Jr., Tanner N. Rudasill, Jennifer P. Thomas, Brandon S. Thomas, Erin M. (Kieth) Nicholson, Marc A. (Rachel) Schwiesow. His Great grand children; Amelia Rose Fortney, Evelyn Fortney, Marius Fortney, Jade (Jorden) Chaney-Sheldon, Vincent Chaney, Zoey Kohler, Alexander Lyons, Carolyn Nicholson, Maya Nicholson, Rebecca Schwiesow, Lucy Schwiesow, Benjamin Schwiesow, Matthew Schwiesow.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 1:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas. He will be interred at Chapelwood Memorial Garden, in Nash, Texas. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, prior to the service.

Flowers can be ordered through Flowers in Richmond, 3412 Richmond Road, Texarkana, Texas, (430) 200-0854.