Morriss Elementary Earns Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll School for Third Consecutive Year

FranklinCovey Education recently selected Martha and Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary School as a 2024 Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll School. Morriss Elementary qualified for Exemplary Academic Proficiency by ranking above the 85th percentile in testing and meeting the rigorous requirements to achieve and maintain Lighthouse School Certification.

“Earning this recognition is a tremendous honor, especially for the third consecutive year. The hard work of our teachers, students, parents, and community is at the heart of this prestigious award. We are fortunate to have the support of the district and Leader in Me, which allows our students to shine academically and in their leadership growth,” said Morriss Principal Lauren Pilgreen.

The Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll is awarded annually to Lighthouse schools with excellent academic performance. Schools earn the recognition of The Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll for Exemplary Academic Proficiency, Exemplary Academic Growth, or both within a school year. To be recognized, schools must 1)meet the rigorous requirements to achieve and maintain Lighthouse School Certification 2)and show exemplary academic growth or proficiency as measured by state accountability standards.

Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll is determined by position within statewide rankings of state testing data. Percentiles are based on data provided by the Department of Education of each state and compiled by Schooldigger.com, an independent non-profit focused on empowering families with reliable data about their children’s school performance. Martha & Josh Morriss Mathematics & Engineering Elementary’s percentile ranking was 99.5 in Texas, which showed exemplary academic proficiency.

The Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll is a strong benchmark for schools to strive for annually. Morriss Elementary’s consistent recognition as a Lighthouse School is a testament to its success in using a leadership culture to drive academic results, serving as a model for other Leader in Me Schools.



About Lighthouse Certification:

Lighthouse Certification comes as a result of implementing Leader in Me with fidelity. Schools use a Lighthouse Rubric to measure outcomes in three areas: teaching leadership principles, creating a leadership culture, and aligning academic systems. Schools also measure their success as it relates to their unique school. Lighthouse Schools serve as exemplars to their community and other schools.

