Ramon Montez Fields aka Luv was born April 11th, 1971 in Texarkana to Bennie Fields and the late Retia Faye Harris Fields. He departed this life on Oct. 4, 2024, after an outpouring of love and support for weeks from family and friends. Ramon (Luv) attended schools in Texarkana Arkansas and was a member of the AHS class of 89. He loved hanging out with his friends, going to new places, and cooking. He was known for his Luv Burger. Mon also loved baseball and football and was a loyal Dallas Cowboys Fan.

Mon was preceded in death by one daughter, Jacquala M. Fields, his mother, Retia Fields, brother, Stacy Trotter, grandmothers, Maggie Graham and Clara Harris, grandfathers, William Fields and Ardie Harris, one uncle, Ralph Lewis, Aunts, Sheila Harris and Sharon Burris, and stepmothers, Mary Fields and Donna Lindon.

Ramon M. Fields, Luv leaves to cherish his memories: his father: Bennie E. Fields; his son: Rashard Miller; step-sons: John Benton, Micheal Bostic, and Brendon Shorter; and daughters: Ashley Hayes, Eboniqua Hollins, Queloni Fields, Skylar Robertson, Amenetta Fields; stepdaughters: Candace Lafayette, Adrianna and Adrienne Thompson; sisters: Charlotte Fields, Kendra Fields, Tracy Trotter, and step-sister: Cody Weekly; his brother: Jamal (Sam) Lindon; and stepbrothers: Sederick Conway, and Marcus Weekly; and grandchildren: Camari Thomas, Darris Tyson Jr. Jessie Robinson Jr., Khy’Ambriah Harris, Limaryon Harris, and Ke’Zyria Harris, his dear stepmother: Alberta Wright and from birth until his departure, Mon shared cherished relationships with his uncle: Robert Graham Jr., and aunt: Donna Quarles. Ramon Montez Fields, aka Luv will be remembered and loved by many. Visitation Friday, October 18, 2024 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary 115 East 9th St. Texarkana, AR. Funeral Service Saturday, October 19, 2024 12:00 PM Church Of The Living God Temple 4 928 Laurel St. Texarkana, AR. with Pastor Roosevelt Thompson, Eulogist under Direction Jones Stuart Mortuary.