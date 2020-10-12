Bobbitt Announces Search Committee for Next Chancellor at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt announced the formation of an advisory committee to assist in the search for the next chancellor of the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UACCHT).

Former Chancellor Chris Thomason stepped down from the role on July 6 to begin his new position as Vice President of Development and Planning for the UA System, while Laura Clark, Vice Chancellor for Academic at UACCHT, was named as interim chancellor. Thomason is leading the search for the UA System President’s Office and will coordinate the recommendation of a shortlist of final candidates cultivated by the committee for Bobbitt to consider before taking his pick to the Board of Trustees of the University of Arkansas for final approval.

“Thanks to the strong interim leadership in place and the smooth transition that has occurred since Chris Thomason joined the system administration team, a rushed time frame is not going to dictate the outcome of this search,” Bobbitt said. “We will carefully and strategically be able to execute a search to find the right fit for the job, which is critical to that campus’s success. I want to thank in advance the very strong members of this search committee for their time and effort to ensure a successful search process and a bright future for the institution and the communities and region it serves.”

John Hollis, Dean of Institutional Effectiveness at UACCHT and a 25-year employee of the campus, will serve as chair of the search committee, which also includes key members of the campus community and local education leaders, mayors of both cities, business leaders, alumni, and the current chair of the UA System Board of Trustees.

Thomason will guide the committee with the help of two UACCHT staff members, Marla M. Matthews, Executive Assistant, and Casey Curtis, Communications Coordinator.

“This institution has made immeasurable progress over the last decade and has a lot of momentum heading in all of the right directions that we obviously want to keep going,” Hollis said. “The chancellor position at UACCHT is critical not only for the success of our campus but for the entire region. The integral role the institution plays within this puzzle is a piece we need to correctly fit with the right leader. I know I speak for all of the search committee members in saying that we are excited and ready to embark on this process.”

The Search Committee Includes:

Name and Representation

John Goodson, UA Board of Trustees Chair

Freddie Smith, UA Board of Trustees Representative Dennis Ramsey, Board of Visitors Chair

John Hollis, UACCHT Foundation Chair

Mark Wilcox, UACCHT Dean of Institutional Effectiveness Christopher Smith, UACCHT Faculty Senate Immediate Past President, Curriculum Committee Chair

Mikki Curtis, UACCHT Dean of Students

Melanie Dowd, UACCHT Dean of Secondary Programs

Marcos Santiago, UACCHT Distance Delivery, faculty

UACCHT Telecommunications Specialist

Honorable Steve Montgomery, Mayor/City of Hope

Honorable Allen Brown, Mayor/City of Texarkana

Dr. Ladell Douglas, M.D., Vice-Chair HCEDC & HW&L Commission

Jennifer Harland, Chairperson Elect/Texarkana Chamber

Kathryn Dickinson, Hope Public School District Board

Frank Coleman, Texarkana Arkansas School District Board

Non-Voting Leadership and Staff:

Chris Thomason, UA System VP Planning & Development

UA System Search Lead

Marla M. Matthews, UACCHT Executive Assistant

Assistant to the Lead

Casey Curtis, UACCHT Communications Coordinator

Communication Coordinator for Search

